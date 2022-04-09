Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday.

The Blues have made the trip down to the south coast for their next league fixture, their 30th of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently on a poor run of form, having lost two games on the bounce against Brentford and Real Madrid.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Gary Taphouse, Azpilicueta has tested positive for Covid-19 so is therefore unavailable to play against Southampton.

The Spanish international has played in the last two games for the Blues, but has now missed their trip to Saint Mary's Stadium.

It was also revealed that Romelu Lukaku is out of action for the World and European Champions as he is injured.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's recent poor run of form, with the Blues now approaching the latter stages of the season.

IMAGO / Russian Look

The German boss said: “We are aware of it and we don’t like it. I don’t know if we are concerned but it is very untypical for us, we had a look into it and talked to the team about it. We constantly try to figure out how we can improve.

"We need to stop this kind of direction and development as soon as possible. The best possibility is tomorrow. It is very not like us to defend like this and concede so many goals.

"That’s why we didn’t see it coming because it was not the case before national break. These two matches within five days are very untypical and not easy to deal with because it does not fit to a pattern.”

