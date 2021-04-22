Chelsea's Champions League clash against Real Madrid in doubt, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted there is a 'small possibility' that Chelsea's Champions League semi-final first leg tie against Real Madrid next Tuesday may not go ahead.

Chelsea are due to play the Spanish side in the last four next week as they look to progress into the final for the first time since their Munich triumph back in 2012.

However the remainder of the European campaign this season has been overshadowed following the latest developments on the European Super League. Chelsea and Real were part of the 12 clubs looking to breakaway to form the new competition, however it all came crashing down on Tuesday after heavy opposition.

All six English clubs have pulled out of the new Super League competition. (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

And now it could affect their clash next week with Ceferin claiming the tie could be in doubt but the television deals in place make it unlikely.

"The key is that this season has already started, so broadcasters would come at us for damages if we don't play the semi-finals," he said on Slovenian TV channel 24UR, as relayed by the Mail.

'So, there's a relatively small possibility that this match isn't played next week. But, things could be a little different in the future."

As reported by Mohamed Bousafi, UEFA says the 12 Founding Clubs will face consequences. The first will be 'living with the shame' before facing proper sanctions later on.

All leagues are considering what punishments to be handed out, but Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has already been asked to step down from his role as chairman of the Premier League Nominations Committee. He has also been called to resign from his post at Chelsea but no resignations are expected.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube