Chelsea's Christian Pulisic 'Can Learn a Lot' From Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has hailed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, stating that he can learl a lot from the Egyptian.

The 23-year-old bagged against LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday and is looking to kick on in his Chelsea career.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic heaped praise on former Blue Salah ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

imago1010079677h

"He is an incredible player," Pulisic said. "As far as the Premier League goes this season, he has generally been up there with the best.

"There's definitely a lot to look up to and I can learn from him. He's a great goal-scorer, really strong, he does a lot of things well that people don't even realise to get him into position to score these goals. He's someone I can learn from."

The forward has had a stop-start career at Chelsea so far, hampered by injuries but will now be looking to push on and earn his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up, starting with Sunday's final.

imago1010106898h

Salah also struggled for form during his time at Stamford Bridge, before departing via AS Roma to become a Liverpool legend.

Chelsea face Liverpool at Wembley, a side which Pulisic was heavily linked to in the past before deciding to join the Blues, initially under Maurizio Sarri before Frank Lampard took over for his summer arrival.

Pulisic's clever finish against Lille gave Chelsea a much needed two goal lead going into the second leg and he will be hoping that his performance has earned him a start in the Carabao Cup final as he looks to help add to the Blues' two trophies this season with a third.

