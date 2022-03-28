Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Nets Hat-Trick as USMNT Thrash Panama in World Cup Qualifier

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic scored a hattrick as the Americans came out 5-1 victors over Panama in World Cup Qualifying on Sunday night.

The victory sees Gregg Berhalter's men put one foot in the 2022 World Cup, with them having to avoid losing by six goals against Costa Rica to secure their place at the tournament.

The Chelsea star opened the scoring as the USMNT scored three times in the opening half an hour, leaving them with a four-goal lead at the half before Pulisic secured his hat-trick in the second period.

Pulisic opened the scoring in the 17th minute after VAR gave a penalty for USMNT after Anibal Godoy was adjudged to have had his hands on the neck of Walter Zimmerman.

The Chelsea star's strike went to the left of the goalkeeper as he put his country into the lead before celebrating with a new dance celebration, doing the worm at Orlando's stadium.

The Blues forward kept up his fine goalscoring form as he netted a second from the spot with just seconds to go in the half. Godoy again was penalised for a foul this time on Miles Robinson.

Pulisic changed it up, this time firing to the right of the Panama goalkeeper to add his second and USA's fourth of the game.

The American secured his hattrick in the 65th minute, the best goal of the lot.

Pulisic brought down Antonee Robinson's cross inside the box before nutmegging a defender and firing low into the bottom corner, showing his class.

Chelsea will be hoping that Pulisic can keep up his form upon his return to Stamford Bridge as they prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League.

