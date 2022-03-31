Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Reacts to USMNT Qualifiying for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to react to the United States Mens National Team qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the final match of qualifying, the USA will still be heading to the World Cup due to their superior goal difference.

They finished third in qualifying, level on points with Costa Rica but with a better goal difference of six.

Pulisic played a huge role in qualifying, scoring a hattrick against Panama in the previous match to put USMNT into the driving seat going into the final qualifying clash.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

This saw the USMNT need to avoid defeat by six goals in order to qualify and participate at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which they did by only falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Costa Rica.

He joins Edouard Mendy as the latest Chelsea players to secure their place at the tournament, whilst Jorginho and Italy will not be going to Qatar after falling to defeat at the hands of North Macedonia during the international break.

Taking to Instagram to speak on his pride at qualifying with the United States side, Pulisic said: "Can't put into words what this means to me! Love this team Love this Country! See y'all in Qatar at the World Cup let's do this thang."

Chelsea will be hoping that Pulisic can keep up his fine form of late, which has seen him preferred in attack by Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks.

He has struck a good relationship with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount as the young trio have often been preferred in attack.

Chelsea have it all to play for towards the end of the season with the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League trophies both still up for grabs.

