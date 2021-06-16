Confirmed: Chelsea's Full 2021/22 Premier League Fixture List

The full breakdown of Chelsea's fixture order for the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea have found out their schedule for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel's men begin the season on the weekend of Saturday 14 August against Crystal Palace (h), and will end the campaign on Sunday 22 May versus Watford (h).

Their second game of the season will be away to Arsenal, while Boxing Day sees the Blues travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

In full: Chelsea's Premier League 2021/22 fixture calendar

Saturday 14 August: Crystal Palace (h)

Saturday 21 August: Arsenal (a)

Saturday 28 August: Liverpool (a)

Saturday 11 September: Aston Villa (h)

Saturday 18 September: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

Saturday 25 September: Manchester City (h)

Saturday 2 October: Southampton (h)

Saturday 16 October: Brentford (a)

Saturday 23 October: Norwich City (h)

Saturday 30 October: Newcastle United (a)

Saturday 6 November: Burnley (h)

Saturday 20 November: Leicester City (a)

Saturday 27 November: Manchester United (h)

Tuesday 30 November: Watford (a)

Saturday 4 December: West Ham United (a)

Saturday 11 December: Leeds United (h)

Wednesday 15 December: Everton (h)

Saturday 18 December: Wolverhampton (a)

Sunday 26 December: Aston Villa (a)

Tuesday 28 December: Brighton (h)

Saturday 1 January: Liverpool (h)

Saturday 15 January: Manchester City (a)

Saturday 22 January: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

Tuesday 8 February: Brighton (a)

Saturday 12 February: Arsenal (h)

Saturday 19 February: Crystal Palace (a)

Saturday 26 February: Leicester City (h)

Saturday 5 March: Burnley (a)

Saturday 12 March: Newcastle United (h)

Saturday 19 March: Norwich City (a)

Saturday 2 April: Brentford (h)

Saturday 9 April: Southampton (a)

Saturday 16 April: Leeds United (a)

Saturday 23 April: West Ham United (h)

Saturday 30 April: Everton (a)

Saturday 7 May: Wolverhampton (h)

Sunday 15 May: Manchester United (a)

Sunday 22 May: Watford (h)

*Subject to change due to broadcast selections

