Chelsea's Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures And Dates

Chelsea found out who they will face in this year's Champions League campaign after the draw took place on Thursday afternoon. Here are the dates, times and teams Chelsea will face in this year's group stage.

Thomas Tuchels squad was drawn against AC Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E of this year's Champions League draw.

0_Chelsea-Champions-League

Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures UK Time

MD1: Dinamo Zagreb [a] - 06/09 / 5.45pm 

MD2: Salzburg [h] - 14/09 - 8pm 

MD3: AC Milan [h] - 05/10 / 8pm 

MD4: AC Milan [a] - 11/10 / 8pm 

MD5: Salzburg [a] - 25/10 / 5.45pm 

MD6: Dinamo Zagreb [h] - 02/11 / 8pm

Chelsea kicks off their campaign on the 6th of September with a flight over to the Croatian capital to face Dinamo Zagreb. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in any competition. 

Stamford Bridge

The following week the Blues return to Stamford Bridge where they take on FC Salzburg. The two sides have met once before in a club friendly back in 2019 with the final score being 5-3 to Chelsea. 

Coming into October Chelsea will take on Italian champions AC Milan back at Stamford Bridge. There has been some history between the two sides dating all the way back to 1999. The two sides last met back in 2016 with the Blues coming away with a 3-1 victory. 

