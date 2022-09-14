Chelsea's Confirmed Premier League Squad For The 22/23 Season

Following last week's madness of events, Graham Potter will now lead this team after the recent sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Potter will take his new squad for a test run this Wednesday when Chelsea takes on RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Premier League has now realised Chelsea's 23-man squad that Potter has at his disposal for the current season.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli*, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah*, Benjamin Chilwell*, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Reece James*, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher*, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek*, Mason Mount*, Denis Zakaria

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling*, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech

Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameynang, Denis Zakaria, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are new editions to the squad, all arriving in the recent summer transfer window.

IMAGO / PA Images

The club also has included eight homegrown English players into their squad which is more than the Premier League requirements when it comes to the homegrown rule.

Potter will have his first game in the Premier League on the first of October when Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace.

The new manager was meant to kick off his Chelsea career against Fulham last weekend but due to the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second, all Premier League fixtures, last weekend was cancelled.

