Chelsea's Confirmed Premier League Squad For The 22/23 Season
Following last week's madness of events, Graham Potter will now lead this team after the recent sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Potter will take his new squad for a test run this Wednesday when Chelsea takes on RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.
The Premier League has now realised Chelsea's 23-man squad that Potter has at his disposal for the current season.
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli*, Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah*, Benjamin Chilwell*, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Reece James*, Kalidou Koulibaly
Midfielders: Conor Gallagher*, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek*, Mason Mount*, Denis Zakaria
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling*, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech
Read More
Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameynang, Denis Zakaria, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are new editions to the squad, all arriving in the recent summer transfer window.
The club also has included eight homegrown English players into their squad which is more than the Premier League requirements when it comes to the homegrown rule.
Potter will have his first game in the Premier League on the first of October when Chelsea takes on Crystal Palace.
The new manager was meant to kick off his Chelsea career against Fulham last weekend but due to the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second, all Premier League fixtures, last weekend was cancelled.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal