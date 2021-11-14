Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Reacts to England Senior Call-Up

    Chelsea's on loan midfielder Conor Gallagher has reacted to his first senior call-up for the England national team.

    The 21-year-old has been in impressive form on loan at Crystal Palace this season and earned himself a call-up.

    Taking to Instagram, Gallagher revealed his pride at being chosen to represent his national team.

    He wrote: “Extremely proud moment for me and my family to receive my first senior England call up. It’s always been a boyhood dream. To make my family proud is the best feeling and I want to thank them for everything. Looking forward to the game tomorrow!

    Gareth Southgate handed Gallagher his first senior call-up as Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish drop out of the squad with injury concerns.

    This comes after Gallagher missed out on the initial squad but was praised by the England manager.

    He will join up with the England squad as they prepare to face San Marino, knowing that a point will secure their place at the 2022 World Cup.

    Gallagher has been pictured with Chelsea pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell during his first training session with the squad as he looks to earn his place in the fold ahead of the World Cup next year.

