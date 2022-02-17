Skip to main content
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Names His Best Ever Save

Chelsea goalkeeper Edoaurd Mendy has named his best ever save after lifting the Africa Cup of Nations and Club World Cup in February.

The 29-year-old has lifted as many as three trophies in his first season and a half at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Mendy opened up on his best ever save.

imago1008940057h (1)

Speaking in a live question and answers session on the app, Mendy revealed: "Ooh tough one! I think the save I made against [Karim] Benzema against Real Madrid last season. 

"The score at the time was at 0-0, then we scored ourselves a few minutes later, so it was very important and a good save too."

Chelsea went on to progress to the final thanks to Mendy's fantastic performance, a match which they won to lift their second UEFA Champions League trophy.

Read More

Frome here, Chelsea went on to lift the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, whilst Mendy also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

imago1008938281h

Chelsea will be hoping to add to their trophy hall by the end of February, with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool coming up.

Mendy continued to state that he feels lucky to be at a trophy laiden side like Chelsea.

"I feel so lucky and it’s hard to describe these amazing feelings. To have won trophies with Chelsea and the national team, it is a great feeling and means so much to make history like this.

"I can’t celebrate too much though because in 10 days or so we have another final in the Carabao Cup that we want to win!"

