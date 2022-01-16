Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Out of Covid Isolation & Set for Senegal Return in AFCON

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is out of isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, and is set to return to action for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old is away on international duty, missing Chelsea's January fixtures as Kepa Arrizabalaga deputises.

As per Sud Quotidien, Mendy has now tested negative for Covid-19 , paricipating in testing on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mendy tested positive before Chelsea faced Chesterfield, whilst he was on duty for his national side.

The goalkeeper is set to return for Senegal on Tuesday as they play Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The report states: "Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy as well as Ballo Touré and Idrissa Gana came out of quarantine after they all tested negative for Covid-19.

“These top players are back and participated in this Saturday’s recovery session on the team hotel grounds.”



IMAGO / Sportimage

However, the goalkeeper trained away from the main group of players.

His side go into the final clash in Group B with four points, knowing that a loss will see them exit the competition after a 0-0 draw with Guinea.

After being named the second best goalkeeper in world football at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Senegal will be hoping to return to national duty as his side may need him to progress to the knock-out stages.

So far, Senegal have relied on Liverpool's Sadio Mane but now have a host of their best players returning for Tuesday's clash.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube