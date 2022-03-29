Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Qualifies for 2022 World Cup in Qatar With Senegal

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following Senegal's penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt.

The Blues shot-stopper will be participating in the World Cup in December, when the Premier League season will take a break for the international tournament.

The second leg of the World Cup qualifying tie against Egypt saw a penalty shoot-out decide who would go to Qatar.

An own goal from Hamdi Fathi just four minutes in was enough to see Senegal take the match to extra time and penalties, with Mendy keeping a clean sheet for his country.

This came after a 1-0 loss in Egypt, seeing the match go to a penalty shoot-out, where Mendy was once again the hero.

He previously saved a penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt to see his national side lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

And now he has played his part in securing qualification for the 2022 World Cup with Senegal.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The first two penalties were missed in the shoot-out before it became 1-1.

Mostafa Mohamed stepped up with the score 2-1 to Senegal and Mendy did briliantly to deny the Egyptian from the spot.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane then stepped up to fire Senegal to the World Cup in the winter.

Mendy will no doubt remain Senegal's first choice goalkeeper for the tournament barring any injury or eligibility concerns ahead of the tournament.

The goalkeeper will be in good spirits when he returns to Chelsea this week as they prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League.

Now his focus will be on the Blues as they look to lift the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League this season.

