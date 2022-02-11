Chelsea's  Edouard Mendy Reveals No Time to Celebrate After Trophy Haul

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that he has no time to celebrate when winning trophies as the games come thick and fast for club and country.

This comes after the Senegal international cut celebrations short with his country following their historic Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Mendy has spoken about the lack of time to celebrate after winning trophies.

"No, no. I don't have time to celebrate too much," he said. "When you play for Chelsea, you have to be ready to win, win, win. I like this feeling to get something every time!

"We are here to win another one so I didn't have time to celebrate too much. The last year was amazing, hopefully the things continue as well."

Chelsea reached the final of the Club World Cup thanks to their 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal on Wednesday, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

Mendy will be looking to add another trophy to his collection as they face Palmeiras on Saturday.

"Exciting time. This is why everybody wants to play for Chelsea, you could play this kind of game with a lot of adrenaline. You fight for the title.



"It's an incredible month. We have to be ready for the final on Saturday then focus on the Premier League and Carabao Cup."

Assistant coach Zsolt Low also spoke to the media ahead of the game and hinted that the Senegal international could be in for a start.

