Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea's  Edouard Mendy Reveals No Time to Celebrate After Trophy Haul

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that he has no time to celebrate when winning trophies as the games come thick and fast for club and country.

This comes after the Senegal international cut celebrations short with his country following their historic Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Mendy has spoken about the lack of time to celebrate after winning trophies.

imago1009634759h (1)

"No, no. I don't have time to celebrate too much," he said. "When  you play for Chelsea, you have to be ready to win, win, win. I like this feeling to get something every time!

"We are here to win another one so I didn't have time to celebrate too much. The last year was amazing, hopefully the things continue as well."

Read More

Chelsea reached the final of the Club World Cup thanks to their 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal on Wednesday, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

imago1008940057h

Mendy will be looking to add another trophy to his collection as they face Palmeiras on Saturday.

"Exciting time. This is why everybody wants to play for Chelsea, you could play this kind of game with a lot of adrenaline. You fight for the title.

"It's an incredible month. We have to be ready for the final on Saturday then focus on the Premier League and Carabao Cup."

Assistant coach Zsolt Low also spoke to the media ahead of the game and hinted that the Senegal international could be in for a start.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008940057h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Reveals No Time to Celebrate After Trophy Haul

1 minute ago
imago1007566471h
News

'We Are Going to Get the Title' - Palmeiras Defender Fires Chelsea Club World Cup Warning

31 minutes ago
imago1009634759h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals Pride in Winning Africa Cup of Nations With Senegal

1 hour ago
imago1009579929h
News

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Take Rare Club World Cup Opportunity

1 hour ago
imago1008940057h
News

'You Fight for the Title' - Edouard Mendy Looks Ahead to Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1009601408h
News

Jorginho Hopeful of Fifth Trophy in Six Months as Chelsea Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago1009585770h
News

Andreas Christensen Challenges Chelsea to Lift Club World Cup

3 hours ago
imago1008940057h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Palmeiras: Edouard Mendy Returns for the Blues

3 hours ago