Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu Discusses Venezia Loan Move

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu has given a positive review regarding his loan move at Serie A side Venezia.

The Welsh international had a mixed season last season, spending the year on loan at relegated Sheffield United before embarking to Italy and joining Venezia this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ampadu has discussed his move.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He said: "It's good, I'm enjoying it out there. We've had our ups and downs football-wise but the lifestyle is good," he said of life in Venice.

"This felt like the right step to take. It was also a good move to try a different way of life and learning different things.

"The pasta out there is pretty good, so I've been enjoying that."

IMAGO / LaPresse

The Blues man continued to discuss what the future holds for him, as he will return to Chelsea for pre-season next year.

"Obviously I want to be the best I can be after this loan, wherever that is," Ampadu added. "But you can't get to that point without focusing on the present.

"My focus is on doing as well as I can with Venezia and seeing where that takes me this summer."

Ampadu has travelled with Wales for the November international break and will be hoping to qualify for the 2022 World Cup next season.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube