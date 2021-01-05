Chelsea’s FA Cup clash against Morecambe set to go ahead

Chelsea's FA Cup third-round clash against League Two side Morecambe is set to go ahead following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Shrimps' camp.

Derek Adams' side haven't featured since a few members of the squad tested positive for coronavirus on Boxing Day, immediately putting the tie to be played on Sunday, January 10, in doubt.

However, according to the Evening Standard, the tie is set to be held should the Morecambe squad return negative tests after completing self-isolation for a period of 10 days - the players are scheduled to return to training tomorrow.

The virus outbreak in the Lancashire outfit's camp had initially put Chelsea's game against Manchester City as well, who had a virus outbreak of their own in the past week.

However, after being put to the sword at the hands of the Citizens on Sunday, Chelsea have the perfect opportunity to restore some parity and re-gain confidence after enduring a rough few weeks of late.

Morecambe, on the other hand, were forced to call off games against Bradford and Bolton Wanderers following EFL and government guidance in late December.

With Frank Lampard set to shuffle his pack - youth-stars such Lewis Bate, Henry Lawrence and Tino Anjorin tipped to start, it won't be a stroll in the park for the west London outfit.

Adams' men could pull off a major upset should they manage to get the better of a Chelsea side struggling at all ends of the pitch.

