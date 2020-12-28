Chelsea's FA Cup third round opponents Morecambe suffer COVID outbreak

Chelsea's third round opponents in the FA Cup Morecambe have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad.

Chelsea are due to host the League Two side on January 10 at Stamford Bridge in the third round, but the game could now be in jeopardy.

In a statement released on Monday night, it reads:

"The Club has today informed the EFL and their opponents that it will not be able to play it’s next two games following an outbreak of Covid-19.

"Morecambe were due to play Bolton Wanderers away on Tuesday 29th December and Bradford City away on Saturday 2nd January.

"The decision follows detailed conversations today with both Club and EFL medical staff. The Club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for 10 days as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection."

Chelsea's game against Manchester City on January 3 is also in doubt after an outbreak within the Man City squad.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube