2010-2019: Chelsea's five biggest wins of the decade

This latest decade has arguably been Chelsea's decade, following the trophy-laden ten years of success they have enjoyed since the start 2010.

In this decade Chelsea have racked up over 300 victories in competitive matches over land and sea, many of them leading to some glorious moments. It time to whittle down all those moments of jubilation to five of the most memorable, iconic and noteworthy.

#5: Everton 3-6 Chelsea, Premier League - 2014/15

Diego Costa celebrates his second goal at Goodison Park in August 2014. Getty Images

The nine-goal thriller on Merseyside in the Summer of 2014 didn't add to the trophy cabinet or immortalise anyone – but it did provide us with one of the games of the decade involving Chelsea.

Chelsea vs. Everton is rarely a dull affair producing 68 goals this decade – with only two goalless statements coming back-to-back at in 2017 and 2018.

Goodison Park has forever been a difficult trip for the Blues to navigate and this was the best of their four cherished wins against the Toffees between 2010-19. Under Jose Mourinho, in search of his third Premier League crown in west London, Chelsea started the game with a flurry, netting two goals in the first three minutes from a rampant Diego Costa and Branislav Ivanovic.

Kevin Mirallas would pull one back before the interval to keep the game alive, but no one would anticipate the second period which would defy logic.

A mazy Eden Hazard run into the box would reassert the visitors two-goal lead, although the goal was awarded to Seamus Coleman – which would be the catalyst for Diego Costa to memorably charge and celebrate in front of the Irishman's face, causing a clash between both sets of players.

The deficit was halved instantly when Steven Naismith slot the ball past an onrushing Thibaut Courtois, whipping the home crowd into a frenzy. The same pattern of goals would repeat themselves once more when Nemanja Matic drilled an effort in off the post, only for former Blue Samuel Eto'o to head in.

Chelsea stepped up the gears in the final 15, finally putting the game to bed with a Ramires strike and then a long galloping Diego Costa charge towards goal – adding a few step overs for good measure before sending Tim Howard the wrong way and bursting with joy in front of Chelsea's small corner of away support.

A tennis score for a football match, which had neutrals craving another set.

The game would go down as one of the best within Chelsea's title winning season and would mark Diego Costa's introduction to English football as a menacing, pantomime villain who would terrorise defences but become a cult hero in west London.

#4: Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal, Europa League Final - 2018/19

Getty Images

There have been some brilliant wins over the Gunners within this decade, but this one stands out for its significance. Not only did this secure a second Europa League title and was a positive farewell to Maurizio Sarri's divisive tenure, but also it was the end of the Eden Hazard era.

The season had been a tumultuous one, with fans bitterly divided over the head coaches future and the final was surrounded with speculation over his imminent departure.

Though all of that would be put the bed as following a close first half, the beautiful Sarrismo the Italian had promised came to fruition in the final forty-five minutes of the season with Chelsea obliterating Arsenal in style. Hazard, Pedro and former Gunner – Olivier Giroud providing the damage. A stunning Alex Iwobi volley gave Arsenal hope of a comeback but Hazard would finish off the final in style minutes later.

A teary-eyed Hazard would confirm his departure in an interview after the game, leaving fans with a bitter-sweet taste in the flurry of celebration. However, for such an incredible talent that defined this decade for the football club, it couldn't have been a better note to go out on for the Belgian.

#3: Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, Premier League - 2016/17

Getty Images

The standout victory in Chelsea's stunning 13-game Premier League winning run en route to a thrilling title triumph under Antonio Conte was their pulsating second half comeback to defeat Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola was only a couple of months into his tenure and two points separated the sides going into the lunchtime kick-off.

The hosts looked dominant for the opening hour. Taking the lead thanks to a shanked Gary Cahill clearance finding its way into Thibaut Courtois' net. Kevin De Bruyne somehow missed an open goal to double the lead, allowing the visitors the chance to begin a captivating counter-attacking comeback.

Cesc Fabregas turned back the clock to 2014 when his chipped pass found his compatriot Diego Costa who ruthlessly fired in the leveller. It would be Costa who would pull the strings for Chelsea's second when he played in Willian to put the visitors ahead. The monumental victory would be rounded off by Eden Hazard on the ninety minute mark.

The game would be marred late on by dismissals for Sergio Aguero for a horrific challenge on David Luiz and Fernandinho for pushing Fabregas over the advertising hoardings. However it would be a defining day which would end the Citizens title hopes and send the Blues rocketing to the top of the league where they would stay.

#2: Barcelona 2-2 (2-3 agg) Chelsea , Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg - 2011/12

Getty Images

This list wouldn't be complete without Chelsea's Herculean efforts at the Nou Camp in April of 2012.

A season's worth of dramatic events within one ninety minute period. It seemed to be turning into a disastrous night for the Blues with their final hopes extinguished within the first half when falling behind to a Sergio Busquets opener, John Terry's moment of madness to knee Alexis Sanchez in the back and Andreas Iniesta's second – all pointed to an expected Barcelona rout.

Though a bit of ingenuity from Frank Lampard and 'Brazilian magic' from Ramires to chip Victor Valdes swung the pendulum dramatically in Chelsea's favour.

The second half was exclusively played in Chelsea's half with Barcelona trying to break through the Blues resolute wall which was under siege in Catalonia. Lionel Messi blasted a penalty against the bar and some outstanding stops from Petr Cech and heroic last ditch tackles and blocks kept Guardiola's men at bay.

As the clocked neared the end Ashley Cole hoofed a ball high into the night sky to clear the danger but when it fell back down to earth it would find the feet of Fernando Torres charging down the field. With the exception of one other image, Torres making the run down the field towards Valdes in goal is the most iconic image of Chelsea's decade.

Fernando would round Valdes and cooly slot in the goal to send the Blues to Munich and £50 million had just been repaid.

#1: Bayern Munich 1-1 Chelsea (3-4 pens), Champions League Final - 2011/12

Getty Images

The only game that could eclipse Barcelona is the final that followed it. The miracle in Munich gave the Blues the greatest night in the club's history, immortalising the players in Blue.

In truth, it is probably the least high-quality game on this list. Not filled with goals or attacking fluency but gave all connected with Chelsea the greatest feeling, causing supporters to go through varying degrees of emotion from heartbreak to ecstasy in moments.

Everything was against Chelsea on the day. Injuries and suspensions plaguing the squad, and that's even before mentioning the final would take place within Bayern's own backyard.

Feeling like a natural continuation of the Barcelona game, the west Londoners would spend the majority of the final camped defending their own final third. Thomas Müller's scruffy header looked to have a clinched it within the final ten minutes, breaking blue hearts. However Chelsea's first corner of the game would provide a quick equaliser with the towering head of Didier Drogba –whose godly-like ability to drag his side through finals reached its peak here.

In extra-time Drogba almost became the villain, gifting a penalty by fouling Franck Ribery. Though Petr Cech's penalty heroics would commence by stopping former Blue Arjen Robben's effort.

Then it was inevitable penalties would decide the final, as they did in Moscow four years previously. The swinging pendulum of momentum saw Juan Mata miss Chelsea's first penalty and Bayern subsequently scoring their first three including one from Manuel Neuer. Cech would swing the shootout by stopping Ivica Olic's penalty then diverting Bastian Schweinsteiger's timid effort onto the post and away to give Drogba the chance to capture the Holy Grail.

And well, the rest is history...

----------

FULL VIDEO:

----------

What have been your top five Chelsea games of the decade as 2019 comes to a close?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube