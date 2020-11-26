SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
TV Selections: Chelsea have six games moved for broadcast in December

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard and Chelsea have had their December fixture schedule confirmed after the latest round of Premier League broadcast selections were revealed. 

Chelsea will play eight games in 26 days in all competitions as the busy festive period heads into full swing. 

Lampard's side have had all six league fixtures moved for television coverage. 

fbl-eng-pr-newcastle-chelsea (10)
(Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The home match against Leeds United on Saturday 5 December will get underway at 8pm, as will the Blues' away trip to Goodison Park the following week to face Everton.

Chelsea will then face Wolves at Molineux at 6pm on Tuesday 15 December, before heading back to Stamford Bridge on Monday 21 December to face West Ham in the final game before Christmas. 

Arsenal are the opponents on Boxing Day and it will be a 5:30pm kick-off time in north London.

And the Blues will end the month with a home match against Aston Villa on Monday 28 December at 5:30pm. 

----------

Full December Schedule:

Sevilla v Chelsea – Wednesday 2 December, 8pm [UK] – Champions League – BT Sport

Chelsea v Leeds – Saturday 5 December, 8pm [UK] – Premier League – Sky Sports

Chelsea v Krasnodar – Tuesday 8 December, 8pm [UK] – Champions League – BT Sport

Everton v Chelsea – Saturday 12 December, 8pm [UK] – Premier League – BT Sport

Wolves v Chelsea – Tuesday 15 December, 6pm [UK] – Premier League – Amazon Prime

Chelsea v West Ham – Monday 21 December, 8pm [UK] – Premier League – Sky Sports

Arsenal v Chelsea – Saturday 26 December, 5.30pm [UK] – Premier League – Sky Sports

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Monday 28 December, 5.30pm [UK] – Premier League – Amazon Prime

----------

