Chelsea Learn Full January schedule After Brighton Clash Moved to January 18

Chelsea's already busy January fixture schedule was added to after their postponed match against Brighton was slotted into their calendar this month.

Thomas Tuchel's side were due to travel to the Amex on Tuesday 8 February but it was postponed because of Chelsea's involvement in the Club World Cup next month in the United Arab Emirates.

It has now been brought forward to this month to Tuesday 18 January, slotting in between Chelsea's Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It will be broadcasted live on BT Sport with kick off confirmed to be at 8pm (UK) down on the south coast.

However, some claims have been made that the game is subject to both sides not needing FA Cup replays for their third round ties against West Brom and Chesterfield, respectively, which are set to take place this weekend. That is NOT the case after the FA confirmed replays would be scrapped for third and fourth round ties this season.

Chelsea will now play seven games this month, two of which they have already played - drawing to Liverpool in the league and beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Here is Chelsea's confirmed January fixture list in full:

January 2: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Premier League

January 5: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg

January 8: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup 3rd round

January 12: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg

January 15: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

January 18: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

January 23: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube