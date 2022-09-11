Chelsea's Graham Potter Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Brighton Fans

The new Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, had transitioned Brighton into an unrecognisable force, and has left the club with a letter to his supporters pleading for their forgiveness and acceptance.

"This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life, and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career," he wrote.

"I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept.

"I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you..."

Potter celebrating with the fans this season. IMAGO / PA Images

"We have shared some brilliant moments. The 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in my first season stands out. So too, the 2-1 win over Arsenal after lockdown. It was an amazing afternoon, especially given what many had gone through in the preceding months. My only wish was that our supporters had been there to enjoy that with us.

"When the stadiums were partially-opened we experienced an incredible atmosphere for the 3-2 win over Manchester City in the final home game of the 2020/21 season. I know many of you enjoyed the 4-0 win over Manchester United last season.

"We finished that season with a 3-1 win over West Ham on the final day to seal a record points tally for the club and a highest-ever league position. These are great memories."

Potter thanking fans after their victory over Manchester City. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Seagulls are yet to replace Potter, but the Englishman has a message for whoever that may be nevertheless.

"To my successor, whoever that may be, I would say, congratulations. You’ll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad, supported by a great chairman and board. The squad are playing at a high level and will get better. Most of all, the supporters will get behind the team home and away.

"To everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion: thank you. It has been a pleasure and honour to serve the club over the last three years. I wish you every success going forward."

You can read the rest of the letter on Brighton's website.

Read More Chelsea Stories