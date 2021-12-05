Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Admits He Would 'Love' to Return to Ajax

Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Admits He 'Hopes' to Return to Ajax One Day

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has hinted that he hopes to return to former club Ajax one day after signing for the Blues from the Eredevise side last summer.

The Moroccan has struggled to find his feet since arriving at Chelsea, being in and out of the team but has impressed in recent weeks.

Speaking to Soccer News via Sport Witness, Ziyech revealed that he is hopeful for a return to Ajax one day.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea for £36 million from Ajax back in 2020 and has registered three goals and three assists in 15 appearances so far this season.

Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Barcelona the latest club said to be interested in a move for the Moroccan.

And now, Ziyech has fueled speculation regarding a move away from the club as he admitted he would love to return to Ajax.

He said: "I would love to return. 

“I had a fantastic time there. It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. But, if it is up to me, it will definitely happen.

“That’s (a transfer) not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing.

“What the future brings, we’ll see then. But, like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me.”

