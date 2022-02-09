Skip to main content
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Refuses to Underestimate Al Hilal Despite Lack of Knowledge Ahead of Club World Cup Clash

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has told his side not to underestimate Club World Cup semi-final opponents Al Hilal despite his lack of knowledge regarding the Saudi side.

Ziyech also who shockingly confirmed he has retired from Morocco international duty.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final, Ziyech refused to underestimate Al Hilal despite his lack of familiarity with their side.

imago1008969886h

He said: "To be honest, I don't watch a lot of football in my private life. Every day I am busy with football, so I try to stay away from football in my private life. To be honest, I don't know a lot but we cannot underestimate them."

The 28-year-old continued to reveal that Chelsea will be ready for the clash no matter what as they are preparing with full professionalism.

Read More

"We watched some vidoes of them [Al Hilal]. We have a meeting tonight and tomorrow, we will be ready."

imago1009558772h

The Moroccan continued to discuss Moussa Marega after coming up against him in the Champions League last season during Marega's time at Porto.

"I think he's a complete striker. I think he showed it already in the last couple of years, he's strong, fast, can score. We know what we are ready for."  Ziyech admitted.

The midfielder could be in life for a start for Chelsea as Zsolt Low hinted at his possible involvement.

Ziyech will be looking to keep up his fine form as he looks to be part of a Chelsea side to make history by lifting their first Club World Cup.

