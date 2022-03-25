Chelsea's Jorginho Admits Missed Italy Penalties Will 'Haunt' Him After World Cup Exit

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has stated that the penalties he missed for his country in their qualifying stages for the 2022 World Cup will haunt him for the rest of his life.

This comes as Italy will not feature at the World Cup in Qatar after falling to defeat to North Macedonia on Thursday night, dropping out of the qualification process.

The North Macedonians will now face Portugal in the final in June, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup in the winter.

Speaking to Rai Sports, via BeIN Sports, Jorginho showed his disappointment and stated that his misses will haunt him.

IMAGO / LaPresse

He said: "It hurts when I think about (the missed penalties), because I do still think about it, and it will haunt me for the rest of my life.

"Stepping up there twice and not being able to help your team and your country is something that I will carry with me forever, and it weighs on me.

"People say we need to lift our heads and carry on, but it's tough."

The Blues midfielder saw one spot-kick saved by Yann Sommer and fired another off target during one of the must-win games against Switzerland in the group stages of qualifying.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

He will no doubt return to Cobham disappointed as Italy have now failed to qualify for two World Cup's in a row.

Jorginho's Chelsea teammates and boss Thomas Tuchel will do their best to pick the star up again after his clear disappointment as the Blues still have it all to play for, with the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League up for grabs.

Jorginho was crucial to both Chelsea and Italy last season as he was handed the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award and came third in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

