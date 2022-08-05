Skip to main content

Chelsea's Jorginho 'Glad' He No Longer Has To Face Raheem Sterling

Chelsea bolstered their attack this summer after the loss of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, and brought in Premier League champion Raheem Sterling to change the game. 

The Blues signed the winger from Manchester City for almost £50m last month and became the club's 8th most expensive transfer, tied with Timo Werner, with his contract running until 2027.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling in action against Udinese during pre-season. 

Jorginho has played in the Premier League for four years and has faced the England international on every stage possible, whilst watching him contribute to six goals against his team across all of the domestic competitions. 

Even more, Chelsea have been on the losing end of a league fixture versus City nine out of 14 times since the 27-year-old joined the Citizens in 2015, so it can be expected that the Italian midfielder is excited to be wearing the same shirt this time around.  

"I'm glad because for me it was too hard to keep the pace [playing against him] and he's just such a good player," he said. 

Raheem Sterling and Jorginho

The pair clashing during the EURO 2021 final.

"I'm sure he'll help a lot. He's a nice guy who wants to help the team and we are really glad he is here with his mentality of helping this club and his teammates." (via Amazon Prime Video Sport)

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping the experience of winning four English titles will mesh perfectly with their European success and they'll be set to fight for years of trophy hunting. 

