'Dreams Can Come True!' - Jorginho Reflects on His UEFA Award

Chelsea's Jorginho Reflects on His UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has released an inspirational statement after receiving his UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The Italian enjoyed a highly successful season having played instrumental roles in his club's Champions League win and his country's Euro 2020 success.

He was presented with his award in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd before the Blue's Champions League tie against Zenit on Tuesday evening.

SIPA USA

In a post on his Instagram, Jorginho had some appreciative words to say to his fans upon collecting his award.

He said: "Years ago I was just a boy like any other who dreamed to play football.

"Today I have the honour of celebrating this award with all of you, believing in me and supporting me."

The central midfielder joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 from Napoli. He has since made 147 appearances in blue and has winners' medals in the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup.

Jorginho added: "This award is for all the dreamers of the world, to inspire you to keep believing. Dreams can come true!"

He featured in every one of Italy's Euro 2020 games and scored the winning penalty in the semis to send his country to the final, which they eventually won.

The 29-year-old also appeared in every single Champions League fixture for Chelsea bar one last season, including the final against Manchester City in Porto.

Tuesday evening also saw Thomas Tuchel, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy receive UEFA awards for their immense 2020-21 campaigns, with all four recipients establishing themselves as the best in European football.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube