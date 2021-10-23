'Needed time' - Chelsea's Jorginho Responds to Criticisms Faced by Fans

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has spoken out in response to criticisms he has faced over not looking like a traditional number six player.

The Italy international has had a world-class 2021 year after winning the Champions League with Chelsea, Euro 2020 with Italy, as well as being listed in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Yet somehow, because of his small, unimposing physique, Jorginho has received criticisms over his position.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Jorginho was pretty unaffected by the comments, and brushed them off as being all part of the game.

“That’s the beautiful part of football, isn’t it? I think it’s all about time, to adapt and understand on both sides.

"When a new player comes to the Premier League from another league, he needs time to understand the league and play better, and appreciate that.

"And maybe here in the Premier League, everybody was more used to a number six being a big guy, fighting, tackles and not playing as much.

"So, maybe it needed time for them to see and understand me well because it was new for them."

Since joining the club in 2018, Jorginho has been a stable in Chelsea's starting 11, having made 152 appearances for the club, and scoring 19 goals.

His goalscoring threat has helped Thomas Tuchel's side a long way, albeit the vast majority (all but one) coming from the penalty spot.

Jorginho was Chelsea's top scorer in the league last season with a total of seven goals, all of which came in the form of penalties.

