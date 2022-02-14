Kai Havertz Reveals Cesar Azpilicueta Has Made His Chelsea Transition Easier

Kai Havertz has hailed Cesar Azpilicueta as the Chelsea club captain made life at the club much easier for him, he has revealed.

The German arrived at Chelsea last summer and ended the season as a hero, scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final.

Speaking to SPORT1, Havertz has heaped praise on Azpilicueta for his role as club captain.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Since he arrived at the club, the former Bayern Leverkusen man has won three major trophies.

Firstly, he scored the only goal in the Champions League final and then lifted the UEFA Super Cup before the following season.

Most recently, he scored the winning penalty in Chelsea's extra-time victory over Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup.

"We have a great team and great team spirit. Otherwise we wouldn't have won all the titles.," he revealed.

"Azpi is just a great person and captain who I really appreciate. He helped me from day one and made it easier for me to arrive."

This comes after Azpilicueta played a huge role in Havertz's winner over Palmeiras.

The German international scored from the spot to give Chelsea the extra-time win but Azpilicueta helped him, taking the pressure away from the 22-year-old as his captain picked the ball up after a penalty was awarded, tricking Palmeiras players into thinking he would take the penalty.

The pair will be hoping to add to their collection this season, with Chelsea still involved in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League as well as having reached the Carabao Cup final.

