Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Named as Football Player with Best Reputation 2021

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been named as the 'Football Player with the Best Reputation' in 2021.

The French international has a great reputation amongst footballers, respected in the community and worldwide.

Chelsea have confirmed that the 31-year-old has been voted for as the Football Player with the Best Reputation 2021, winning the award.

Chelsea also won the Football Club with the Best Reputation 2021 award by the World Sports Organisation in the Football Reputation Awards.

The World Sports Organisation are an independent, non-profit group that encourage global co-operation to promote positive influence in professional sport and the effect it can have on humanity.

The awards are handed out annually, one each for a club, player and former player.

These are voted for in secret by players, legends, coaches, referees, executives and journalists and Chelsea have been handed two awards for last year, 2021.

The first of which was given to the club as the Blues were voted for as Football Club with the Best Reputation, winning the award in the same year as Thomas Tuchel's men lifted the UEFA Champions League, receiving 37 per cent of the vote.

Kante won his award by a larger margin, with 62 per cent of the overall votes.

No player bar Kante had more than 17 per cent of the vote as he won the award by a huge margin.

The awards are judged across 10 categories, which include: how people set a positive example for society, promote peace, sustainability and healthy living and oppose discrimination, inequality and poverty.

