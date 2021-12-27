Chelsea's Latest Injury News Following Victory Over Aston Villa on Boxing Day

Chelsea may have come away from Villa Park with a vital three points on Boxing Day but the injuries are mounting up for Thomas Tuchel's side heading into the New Year.

Jorginho bagged a brace from the spot as Romelu Lukaku got on the scoresheet upon his return to goalscoring form for Chelsea.

Here is the latest Chelsea injury news as the Blues prepare to face Brighton on Wednesday.

Firstly, Blues pair N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva were both substituted against Aston Villa due to injury concerns.

When asked to provide an update and reasoning for taking Silva off, Tuchel said: "Thiago is hamstrings. Hopefully he went out before it became an injury and from there we try to continue and find a new squad and strong squad on Wednesday."

The German continued to admit that Kante is a doubt for the Blues' match against Brighton on Wednesday as he suffered another knee injury,

"N’Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot where he had his injury versus Juventus. It is exactly same spot," revealed the Chelsea boss.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were both absent for Chelsea against Aston Villa, with Havertz having a Covid scare before the Blues' trip to Wolves.

However, unlike Werner, Havertz has tested negative for Covid so could be back in the mix for Brighton.

Werner, on the other hand, tested positive before Chelsea played Everton but there has been no mention regarding his return.

Long-term absentee Ben Chilwell remains out of the side until the New Year at least.

Lukaku made his return after completing a period of isolation, along with Callum Hudson-Odoi so the pair are in contention for the match.

