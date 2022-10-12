Skip to main content
Chelsea's Lauren James Reacts to Making First England Start

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's Lauren James Reacts to Making First England Start

The winger will be hoping for a spot on the 2023 World Cup squad.

England Women drew 0-0 to the Czech Republic in a friendly match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton on Tuesday, but despite the less than impressive result, it was a very happy outing for Lauren James. 

The versatile Chelsea attacker earned her first ever start under Sarina Wiegman playing at left wing, and even came excruciatingly close to opening her goal-scoring account, just three minutes into her debut

A clever drop of the shoulder saw James dance past a challenge from Sparta Prague's Petra Bertholdova after the ball had been played back into the penalty area following a cleared corner, but she had to watch her shot smash off the post from a wide angle. 

James took to social media to express her pride in making that very first start alongside Chelsea teammates Millie Bright and Fran Kirby. 

Following in her brother Reece James' footsteps, she will be aiming for more regular call-ups this season ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After missing out on becoming a European Champion with England back in July, she has demonstrated some world-class ability since her return to the Women's Super League with Chelsea. 

The 21-year-old has played at wing-back and as a winger already this season and has proved far more than capable in both positions, but it is clear that Wiegman would like to utilise her more up front. 

Lauren James and Melissa Lawley

James in action vs Liverpool. 

It's an exciting time for Chelsea women and for the Lionesses as the talent in young players continues to get better and better. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea women celebrating vs Paris Saint-Germain
News

Chelsea Announce Ticket Details For First Champions League Home Game

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James
News

Report: Reece James Injury Not As Bad As Initially Feared

By Luka Foley
Todd Boehly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Joe Shields As Director Of Recruitment

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Mason Mount Admits Surprise at Fikayo Tomori's Red Card vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christoper Nkunku To Chelsea Should Be Wrapped Up Before World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Stanislav Lobotka
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Enquiries About Napoli Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka

By Dylan McBennett
Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Kylian Mbappe Situation At PSG

By Dylan McBennett
Stuart Webber
News

Chelsea Speaking To Norwich's Sporting Director Stuart Webber

By Luka Foley