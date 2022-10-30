Skip to main content
Chelsea's Lauren James Talks On Important Relationship With Brother Reece

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea's Lauren James Talks On Important Relationship With Brother Reece

The young Chelsea stars are always supporting each other's journeys.

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in England on both the men's stage, and the women's and have become one of the most effective clubs for developing young English talents.  

Lauren James made the switch from Manchester United to the Blues this past summer, following in her brother Reece's footsteps of playing for their childhood clubs, and the 21-year-old has more than impressed the fans of the Women's Super League. 

A versatile right-back and winger, James' style of play is a lot like her older sibling's, and has admitted that she is grateful to her brother for 'paving the way' in her footballing career. 

Lauren James v Aston Villa

Lauren James celebrating her goal v Aston Villa in the WSL. 

"It was really helpful. Playing with boys always helps you learn to read the game better," she told BBC Sport

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Having a great player around me has helped my understanding and has been a big part of my journey so far.

"We were always there for each other [growing up] and had a close relationship off the pitch. It helps we are close in age. 

"We're on the same paths and understand each other. We understand what it takes, what each other has gone, and is, going through. It's nice to not talk about football with him as well."

Reece James at the Women's FA Cup Final

Reece James in attendance at the Women's FA Cup final last season. 

As Lauren missed out on the Euros in the summer, Reece is still expected to miss the men's World Cup this winter, but both are looking to play huge roles in England's future. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter v Brighton
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Reflects on 'Deserved' Brighton & Hove Albion Defeat

By Melissa Edwards
Brighton celebrating v Chelsea
Match Coverage

Conor Gallagher Accepts Blame for Defeat vs Brighton & Hove Albion

By Melissa Edwards
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante's Future At Chelsea Is Uncertain

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Guimaraes
Transfer News

Report: 'No Chance' Bruno Guimaraes Leaves Newcastle Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Thomas Tuchel
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Addresses Chelsea Exit For The First Time

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Want To Chelsea's Christian Pulisic In January

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja vs Wolves
Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid Interested In Signing Chelsea's Armando Broja

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Edson Alvarez Speaks On Failed Move To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett