Chelsea's Lauren James Talks On Important Relationship With Brother Reece

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in England on both the men's stage, and the women's and have become one of the most effective clubs for developing young English talents.

Lauren James made the switch from Manchester United to the Blues this past summer, following in her brother Reece's footsteps of playing for their childhood clubs, and the 21-year-old has more than impressed the fans of the Women's Super League.

A versatile right-back and winger, James' style of play is a lot like her older sibling's, and has admitted that she is grateful to her brother for 'paving the way' in her footballing career.

Lauren James celebrating her goal v Aston Villa in the WSL. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"It was really helpful. Playing with boys always helps you learn to read the game better," she told BBC Sport.

"Having a great player around me has helped my understanding and has been a big part of my journey so far.

"We were always there for each other [growing up] and had a close relationship off the pitch. It helps we are close in age.

"We're on the same paths and understand each other. We understand what it takes, what each other has gone, and is, going through. It's nice to not talk about football with him as well."

Reece James in attendance at the Women's FA Cup final last season. IMAGO / PA Images

As Lauren missed out on the Euros in the summer, Reece is still expected to miss the men's World Cup this winter, but both are looking to play huge roles in England's future.

