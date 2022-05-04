Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, currently on loan at Huddersfield Town, has discussed the comparisons between him and Blues legend John Terry as well as choosing to wear the iconic number 26 on loan in the Championship.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye since his loan move and could return to Chelsea to follow in the footsteps of his idol.

Speaking to the Athletic, Colwill has opened up on being labelled as the next Terry.

“I’ll take it,” he said. “I’m not going to complain. It’s not a bad thing to be called the new John Terry.

“I haven’t made the comparison myself so the fans and media can make whatever comparisons they want to make, it isn’t going to affect me.

“John Terry is a club legend and leader, someone every centre-back at Chelsea should look up to. A great guy and player. I’ve not had the chance to speak to him too much. When he was around the academy building we’d have the odd little chat but it’d be more of a, ‘Hi, how are you?’, kind of thing, not on a personal level about football or things like that.”

When asked about the decision to take the number 26 at Huddersfield, Colwil explained that it was not to follow in Terry's footsteps.

He said: “Everyone is saying it’s because of John, but it’s because that’s the date of my birthday (Colwill was born on February 26, 2003). It was my number when I was growing up, even if I was just playing a football game on Playstation.

“When Huddersfield told me I was going to get the No 26 shirt it was perfect. Obviously, all the Chelsea fans started comparing me to John Terry. Have I thought about changing it because of that? No.”

