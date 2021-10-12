Chelsea's Loan System Described as 'World Class' by Former Blue

Former Chelsea loan technical coach Eddie Newton has reflected on the loan system that he implimented during his time with the club, labelling it as 'word-class'.

The former Chelsea midfielder departed the club and found success with Turkish League side Tranzonspor but is now unemployed.

In an interview with Goal, Newton discussed the success of the renowned 'loan army'.

SIPA USA

He said: "We built a world-class programme that I know a lot of other people are copying today. A lot of clubs came to us and asked us for a little bit of help, we helped them up their game and that’s fine. You can only have the secret for a little bit!"

Newton headed the loan system with Michael Emenalo and Paulo Ferreira and continued to talk about the pressure of young players making it at the club.

"I think a lot of people wanted us to loan these guys out and bring them into the first team one or two seasons later, but that was impossible. Utterly impossible," he continued.

"The clubs of the magnitude and pressure of Chelsea, Manchester United and all the big clubs in the world see that most young players can't make that jump right away."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah are the latest of the loan army to be given their chance at the club, remaining as part of Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

