Chelsea's Malang Sarr Discusses Footballing Transition From Forward to Defender
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has discussed the transition he underwent to change from a striker to defender at a young age.
The 22-year-old revealed that he used to play as a forward during his youth but soon found his feet at the back.
Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Sarr discussed the transition from striker to defender.
The ex-forward revealed that he looked up to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as a youngster, modelling his game on the Ivorian.
"Back in the day I was playing as a striker, so I was really looking at the strikers. Thierry Henry was a big thing in France. I was looking at Chelsea too, Didier Drogba was the main guy for us," he said.
Read More
"He was an African player, doing some great, great things for the club. Growing up, I started playing at the back and looking at Italian defenders, [Paolo] Maldini, people like that and tried to learn from them."
When asked about his playing days in his youth period during his time with Nice, Sarr said: "I used to play from five years old to like 15 years nearly. I started at the back really late. Coaches wanted to try something, play a game and our left-back was injured.
"I was the only left-footer on the pitch so he said let's try it, I played well. I started playing and the coach said to me during the week 'I want you to play centre back'. So I said, 'let's do this'."
Chelsea will be glad Sarr changed positioning, relying on him in recent weeks to fill in at the back and doing a pretty good job.
And now, if the Blues need somebody to find the back of the net, perhaps they can rely on the Frenchman!
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube