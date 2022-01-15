Chelsea's Malang Sarr Reveals Didier Drogba Was His Idol Growing up as a Striker

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has revealed that he used to look up to Blues legend Didier Drogba when he was younger, playing as a striker during his youth.

The 22-year-old has found an increase in game time at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, being relied upon by Thomas Tuchel as he started the last four matches.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Sarr admitted he used to look up to Blues hero Drogba as a youngster in France.

He revealed: "Back in the day I was playing as a striker, so I was really looking at the strikers. Thierry Henry was a big thing in France. I was looking at Chelsea too, Didier Drogba was the main guy for us.

"He was an African player, doing some great, great things for the club. Growing up, I started playing at the back and looking at Italian defenders, Paolo Maldini, people like that and tried to learn from them."

Sarr will be looking to follow in Drogba's footsteps at Chelsea as the Ivorian lifted several titles, including an iconic first Champions League back in 2012.

The defender has proved his worth to Tuchel and has admitted that he is happy to be involved at the club following a spell on the sideline.

Speaking after the Blues' loss at Man City, Sarr admited it feels good to be at the club.

"I can feel it, it's good to feel it . But I cannot think about it at the moment, we need to be good and to perform. That's high level. I need to bring this level, play hard and be the best I can." he said.

