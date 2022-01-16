Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Admits 'Last Chance' in Premier League After Man City Defeat

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has admitted that it was the Blues' last chance in the Premier League title race as they fell to defeat at the hands of league leaders Man City.

The loss saw Thomas Tuchel's men fall to 13 points behind the Citizen's in the race for the title.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Alonso has admitted defeat in the Premier League title race.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It’s disappointing. It was maybe the last chance to keep on fighting for the Premier League. We will keep trying until the end, until it’s gone mathematically, but it will be difficult now," he said.

"We need to think about Brighton in three days, win that one, keep training hard and not look at the table at this moment."

This comes after Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted that the Blues are now being hunted in the race for the top four as everyone looks to catch them.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Before the race is finished we will be the hunters if we can stay the whole race in the top flight and the group that is competing for the win. This is what we want, what we work for and what we dream for. This is what we are determined for. This is why we come to Cobham everyday and bring all our energy. This is what we want."

However, the Blues boss refused to join Alonso in ruling Chelsea out of the title race.

"There is still a long way to go. In between marathons the role does not shift. Man City and Liverpool showed us it is about consistency on the highest level and we have to prove we are capable of doing it.” he said.

