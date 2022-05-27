Skip to main content

Chelsea's Mason Mount Arrives in Monaco for F1 Grand Prix

Chelsea star Mason Mount has arrived in Monaco for the Formula One Grand Prix following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The Blues ended the campaign placed third in the league, ending the season with a 2-1 victory over Watford.

Pictured in Monaco, Mount joined Manchester City's Phil Foden for the Grand Prix. 

The pair are two of the Premier League's finest young talents, with Foden lifting the Young Player of the Season award, which Mount was nominated for.

Chelsea's star is expected to sign a new contract sooner rather than later, with his wages expected to 'more than double'. 

However, first he will enjoy his time off before joining up with England for the Nations League alongside Foden.

The Cobham graduate was voted for as Chelsea's Player of the Seaosn, admitting that he is living his dream by playing for Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It means so much knowing that the fans have voted for this," he said.

imago1012194321h

"It's an absolute pleasure to play in front of them every single week. It's been a dream of mine ever since I was six years old.

"If someone told me in my third season I'd win it twice, I wouldn't believe them at all. It's an absolute honour to play with these lads."

The midfielder has had off a fine season, where he registered 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Mount will be hoping to come back refreshed to close the gap to Man City and Liverpool next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0028119784h
News

Christophe Lollichon Reveals 'Small Relationship Problem' With Former Chelsea Goalkeeper

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1011847334h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to 'Renew Their Efforts' for Chicago Fire Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011293441h
Transfer News

Report: Napoli 'Don't Give Up' On Deal to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja Amid Southampton Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008246517h
Transfer News

How Diego Carlos' Move to Aston Villa Could Affect Chelsea's Pursuit of Jules Kounde

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012248538h
News

Chelsea Staff Told Takeover Complete Ahead of Todd Boehly Announcement

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011337104h
Transfer News

Report: Inter & AC Milan Interested in Chelsea's Armando Broja

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012198286h
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku 'Hesitating' Over RB Leipzig Contract Offer Amid Chelsea Interest

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012229033h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Swift Jules Kounde Transfer Can Mark Chelsea Blueprint for Todd Boehly

By Nick Emms5 hours ago