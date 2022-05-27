Chelsea's Mason Mount Arrives in Monaco for F1 Grand Prix

Chelsea star Mason Mount has arrived in Monaco for the Formula One Grand Prix following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

The Blues ended the campaign placed third in the league, ending the season with a 2-1 victory over Watford.

Pictured in Monaco, Mount joined Manchester City's Phil Foden for the Grand Prix.

The pair are two of the Premier League's finest young talents, with Foden lifting the Young Player of the Season award, which Mount was nominated for.

Chelsea's star is expected to sign a new contract sooner rather than later, with his wages expected to 'more than double'.

However, first he will enjoy his time off before joining up with England for the Nations League alongside Foden.

The Cobham graduate was voted for as Chelsea's Player of the Seaosn, admitting that he is living his dream by playing for Chelsea.

"It means so much knowing that the fans have voted for this," he said.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"It's an absolute pleasure to play in front of them every single week. It's been a dream of mine ever since I was six years old.

"If someone told me in my third season I'd win it twice, I wouldn't believe them at all. It's an absolute honour to play with these lads."

The midfielder has had off a fine season, where he registered 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Mount will be hoping to come back refreshed to close the gap to Man City and Liverpool next season.

