Chelsea's Mason Mount Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Champions League Final

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has made an honest admission ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

The Blues midfielder will be watching the clash from home on Saturday evening after his side were knocked out in the quarter-final against finalists Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's side then went on to pull of a miraculous win against Manchester City in the semi-final before progressing through to face Liverpool on the weekend.

imago1011270351h

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Mount revealed his honest thoughts ahead of Saturday's European final.

"I'm not sure (how it will go). Obviously it's a top game, two top teams, so I'm very, very excited to watch. I wish we (Chelsea) were there but it will be a good game, we will see."

The 23-year-old scored in last year's semi-final against Real Madrid to knock them out before going on to provide the assist for Kai Havertz's goal that saw the Blues win the final 1-0.

This year's edition of the competition however, hasn't been as kind to the Blues.

imago1011275976h

Despite easing into the knockout rounds of the competition and breezing past Lille in the round of 16, the west London side fought valiantly against Los Blancos in the quarter-final but were denied a place in the next round thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

Under new ownership and with what will likely be a rejuvenated squad, Chelsea will look to push for next season's Champions League competition as they hope to regain the crown.

