Chelsea's Mason Mount Makes Honest Revelation on Where He Must Improve

Chelsea's Mason Mount has revealed what he is looking to improve on to add to his skillset this season.

The 22-year-old has impressed since his debut for Chelsea over two years ago but is looking to improve even further.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he revealed that he is looking to improve how his runs into the box can help affect the play.

This will sound familiar to Chelsea fans, as the club's former boss Frank Lampard used to utilise this piece of skill to great affect during his time as a player.

Mount revealed that he is working closely with the Chelsea coaches to add this to his game too.

He said: "I always look at my game and think I can score or create more, be more of a threat going forward, that is something I've always looked at in training with finishing drills, how I get into the box, looking with (coach) Joe Edwards at how my runs into the box affect the play.

"So that is a big part of my game that I want to improve. You look at how big stats are now - what crosses come in and the percentage of goals that come from different crosses we look at and what area of the box do you score most goals, it is around the penalty spot and in the six-yard box, you rarely see goals from outside the box, mostly worldies now, but not many. So I'm just trying to get in the box as much as I can now."

Mount will be looking to continue impressing Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as competition for places is strong at the moment, with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku returning from injury.

