Chelsea's Mason Mount 'Pleased' With Brace Against Southampton

Mason Mount has admitted that he is pleased with his brace for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder got on the scoresheet twice, along with Timo Werner, as Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also netted in the impressive 6-0 win at St Mary's.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Mount revealed his pleasure at the goal and his performance.

The 23-year-old has frequently spoken about setting targets for himself and his performance against the Saints saw him hit the mark of 10 goals and eight assists for the season in the Premier League.

Discussing meeting this feat and his overall performance, Mount said: "I was pleased. Any time that you score I am always happy. I look numbers wise, it was a big focus of mine to get double figures. My tenth in the 'Prem this season. I want to keep going.

"Performance wise it can always get better. This is what I focus on and work as hard as I can."

The midfielder has been off the boil recently, and admitted that he enjoyed his improved performance and the team's victory over the Saints.

"Every time you win a game you enjoy it. The extent we won today, the performance after the difficult last two games - that's what we're all about. It was never going to be easy coming here," he continued

"They're a tough team to play against. I feel like the frustration we showed to win the game. When you get the goals early on it helped. I think you could see in the way we played how much it meant to us."

