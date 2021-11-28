Skip to main content
Chelsea's Mason Mount Praises 'Top-Class' Manchester United Ahead of Premier League Clash

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has looked ahead to the Blues' clash against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, praising their 'top-class' players.

Mount, who dropped to the bench for Chelsea's 4-0 thrashing of Juventus in midweek, could be in line to start in the front three.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mount has discussed Chelsea's upcoming opponents.

imago1002915474h

Michael Carrick will take charge of the match as Ralf Rangnick is expected to be appointed as United interim manager until the end of the season.

When asked what it is like to change manager's, as Mount experienced last January with Thomas Tuchel replacing Frank Lampard, he opened up on the transition.

"We have recently gone through that period and changed managers," he recalled. "It can go one way where all the players want to prove something, they are at the top of their game and you have to be ready for that and we will be. 

Read More

imago1007477225h

"But it is a tough one to read and go into because you do not know what they are going to come with, you saw the last game where they played really well at Villarreal and win 2-0."

The Blues are on a fine run of form as they sit top of the Premier League table and Mount has admitted that they must be prepared for the challenge on Sunday.

He continued: "So we have to be prepared for anything and a very tough game, it is United, they have got top-class players, individually they can produce anything on the day, so you have to be ready for that."

More Chelsea Coverage

imago1007849194h
