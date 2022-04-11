Skip to main content
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Heaps Praise on National Teammate Luka Modric Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on his Croatia teammate Luka Modric ahead of the Blues' trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blues face Real Madrid in the second leg, looking to overcome the 3-1 deficit already inflicted on them by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Speaking ahead of the clash against his former side, Kovacic discussed Real Madrid's Modric as he hailed the midfielder.

imago1011241937h

When asked about the difficulties of facing Modric, Kovacic admitted: "It is quite difficult to stop him. He is an amazing player. He's Croatian, I admired him when I was a child. He played for my favourite club, Dinamo Zagreb. We are friends so I admire him more. I am looking forward to playing against him tomorrow.

"He was always as good as he is now, as far as I know him he is on the same level which is amazing. He loves football so much, he lives it every day. He is a professional. If he keeps going like this I see him going for three or four years."

imago1010934148h

The Croatian continued to state that he would prefer to have Modric playing on his team rather than facing against him in midfield on Tuesday.

 "It was nice and difficult to play against him but it is never nice when you are losing," he continued. "I always prefer to have him on my team. 

"This moment we are against each other. We are ready to show our best tomorrow and try to go through."

