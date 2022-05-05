Skip to main content

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Nominated for Best Frenchman Abroad Alongside Karim Benzema

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been nominated for the 'best Frenchman playing abroad' award in the annual Trophees UNFP.

The French international has had a fairly inconsistent season by his standards but has lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup already this season.

As per the Evening Standard, Kante is leading one of the nominations, along with Arsenal loanee William Saliba.



Kante has won the 'best Frenchman abroad' award twice previously, back in 2017 and 2018 but will have to overcome the incredible form of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, who has sent his side to the UEFA Champions League final and led the line for the La Liga winning side.

Chelsea-linked Ousmane Dembele has also been nominated for the award after re-igniting his Barcelona career but the winger is set to depart the Camp Nou at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Kante has not had his best season at Chelsea, with boss Thomas Tuchel admitting he is unable to pinpoint the reason for Kante's struggles.



When posed the question regarding Kante's football this season, Tuchel admitted: “I can honestly not answer the question (whether football is catching up to him). Can be a debate for ongoing debate that nobody will know if it is like this. 

"One thing is very clear, N’Golo is a key player with outstanding qualities, unique qualities. For other teams, maybe it is some strikers or central defenders. For us it is N’Golo, a unique player who can give something to the team that nobody else can. He struggles this season with consistency due to injuries, due to illness. 

"This is also a reason for our bit of inconsistency of course. We missed him for too many matches if you look at the minutes he is available he can play. At the moment he is fasting due to his religion, due to his belief."

