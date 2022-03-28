Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Returns to France Training After Missing Ivory Coast Clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has joined up with the France squad after missing their clash against Ivory Coast due to personal reasons.

It is unclear as to why Kante returned to Mali and missed the first friendly but he is back and in contention to play South Africa on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, the French national side posted a photo of Kante back with the squad.

This comes after the midfielder had to leave the French camp for 'personal reasons'.

France boss Didier Deschamps previously confirmed that Kante would be back in time for the clash against South Africa.

He said: "(N'Golo) Kante will be there for the second match. (Presnel) Kimpembe is better and will do the session. Kylian (Mbappe) is not going to do the session because of an ENT infection. I will take stock with him and the medical staff tomorrow."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the midfielder returning, this could come as a bit of a blow to Chelsea, who would have been hopeful of Kante resting during the break in order to return in good shape to training ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford.

Instead he will likely play against South Africa on Tuesday night before returning to Cobham and preparing for the clash against Brentford on Saturday.

imago1010743359h

Chelsea will be hoping to be closer to deciding on the new owners to replace Roman Abramovich after he put the Club up for sale.

Four parties have made the final shortlist including Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca as the Blues wait to see who will be decided to take the Club forward in the future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010805853h
News

Revealed: Premier League Clubs Propose Champions League Reform Following Super League Demands

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1010479112h
News

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Held Face to Face Talks With Vladimir Putin & Volodymyr Zelensky in Mediator Role During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Ricketts Family & Boehly 'Admire' Liverpool Structure as Premier League Clubs 'Encouraged' by Chelsea Sale

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago0004808629h
News

Revealed: Why Stephen Pagliuca Can't Release Details of His Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Chelsea Preferred Bidders Given Green Light to Meet Staff & Arrange Tours

By Nick Emms17 hours ago
imago1010837067h
News

Two of Four Chelsea Bidders Ready to Increase Offers as Raine Group Allow Auction Process

By Nick Emms17 hours ago
imago1010724513h
News

Edouard Mendy on His Save in Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid Last Season

By Jago Hemming17 hours ago
imago1010882705h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race for Tchouameni As Agent Denies Real Madrid Agreement

By Jago Hemming18 hours ago