Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Returns to France Training After Missing Ivory Coast Clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has joined up with the France squad after missing their clash against Ivory Coast due to personal reasons.

It is unclear as to why Kante returned to Mali and missed the first friendly but he is back and in contention to play South Africa on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, the French national side posted a photo of Kante back with the squad.

This comes after the midfielder had to leave the French camp for 'personal reasons'.

France boss Didier Deschamps previously confirmed that Kante would be back in time for the clash against South Africa.

He said: "(N'Golo) Kante will be there for the second match. (Presnel) Kimpembe is better and will do the session. Kylian (Mbappe) is not going to do the session because of an ENT infection. I will take stock with him and the medical staff tomorrow."

With the midfielder returning, this could come as a bit of a blow to Chelsea, who would have been hopeful of Kante resting during the break in order to return in good shape to training ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford.

Instead he will likely play against South Africa on Tuesday night before returning to Cobham and preparing for the clash against Brentford on Saturday.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea will be hoping to be closer to deciding on the new owners to replace Roman Abramovich after he put the Club up for sale.

Four parties have made the final shortlist including Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca as the Blues wait to see who will be decided to take the Club forward in the future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube