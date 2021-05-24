Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea's Partnership With Trivago Officially Begins

Photo by Mark Robinson

Chelsea's multi-year partnership with trivago has officially begun following the conclusion of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

They are now the club's new official training wear partner as they showcased the new 2021/22 training kit at Stamford Bridge, which was turned into 'Stamford Beach' for the launch.

What Chelsea and trivago have said

Chelsea CEO Guy Laurence: "We are all looking forward to that moment when we can travel freely again, whether that is to watch Chelsea or to have a long-awaited holiday away from home, so I’m really delighted to be welcoming trivago into the Chelsea family. With a global platform that is truly best-in-class, we will be proud to wear the trivago name on our Men’s, Women’s and Academy training wear."

trivago CEO Axel Hefer: "When the opportunity to partner with Chelsea came up, we jumped at the idea. We at trivago are very passionate about football. For us, it is not just entertainment, it is part of our culture and daily life. Being with people who matter to us, experiencing exciting and unique moments together, exploring new destinations on away matches or huge victories in national and international competitions – football is bringing joy into our daily lives in a similar way travel does. We are excited to bring this to life with a smile-raising, heart thumping trivago twist in a uniquely Chelsea way – let’s go!"

Starting in July, fans around the world will be able to sign-up and participate in monthly Money Can’t Buy experiences that you can’t get anywhere else. These experiences will range from opportunities to meet the players, get coaching sessions from the Chelsea trainers and access to the exclusive trivago suite at the stadium. Information and sign-up for these opportunities will be on trivago and Chelsea’s social channels and dedicated pages.

