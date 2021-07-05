Chelsea's Pre-Season Return Delayed as Players are due Back Next Week

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea's Pre-Season Return Delayed - Squad Due Back Next Week

The Blues are not back in training yet.
Chelsea's pre-season return has been delayed as it was previously reported that the players would be back training this week.

It was thought that Chelsea would return to Cobham on Monday 5 July to start pre-season training, however this was not the case.

Instead, as reported by The Athletic, the first set of players are set to return back on the second week of July.

Tuchel will look at the returning loanees once the players report for pre-season training

The Blues had 18 players on international duty during the summer including loanees Michy Batshuayi and Ethan Ampadu. Thiago Silva competed at the Copa America with Brazil and has progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament, whilst Christian Pulisic won the Gold Cup with his America side.

With 17 players playing at Euro 2020, the Chelsea squad will return to Cobham in a staggered approach. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are all still in the competition.

The Champions League winners still have eight players at Euro 2020, who will be report back to Cobham later

The squad are set to fly to Dublin to complete a 10-day training camp away from Cobham but do not have a lucrative tour abroad planned due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The only confirmed fixtures so far for the Blues are in The Mind Series, where Chelsea will compete against London Rivals Tottenham and Arsenal to raise awareness and money for mental health charities.

Their season will then begin on August 11 in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup, before their Premier League campaign starts on August 14 with a home match against Crystal Palace.

The first match of the Premier League season will take place infront of a full capacity crowd as it was announced that the government will lift restrictions by August.

