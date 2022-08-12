Skip to main content

Chelsea's Predicted Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur - Antonio Conte Returns

Chelsea's next game is against London rivals Spurs on Sunday at home in what will be a tight affair.

Former Blues manager Antonio Conte will return to Stamford Bridge, where he won a Premier League title. He will be hoping to replicate that form from the 2016/17 campaign this season.

Edouard Mendy

No surprises here. Mendy starts on Sunday.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly was thrown straight into the deep end on Saturday but he thrived and showed off his impressive traits. The Senegalese international's passing caught the eye of many. He arrived last month for a reported fee of up to £33 million.

Thiago Silva

The 37-year-old truly shows no signs of slowing down. Unreal last week and with a week's rest, he should be in the starting eleven once again.

Thiago Silva Tottenham

Cesar Azpilicueta

After putting any speculation about his future to bed by signing a new deal at the club, the Spaniard will start for the foreseeable games unless an agreement is reached with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell faces extremely good competition in Marc Cucurella, however, he did perform in the opening game, where he won the penalty.

Jorginho

The midfielder netted the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the opening game. Jorginho will keep his place.

Jorginho

N'Golo Kante

With Mateo Kovacic ruled out with a knee injury, it invites a perfect opportunity for a certain Frenchman to step in.

Reece James

One of the most promising and exciting players. Still only 22 years old, James has excelled at wing-back in recent times and had a good performance at Goodison.

Raheem Sterling

A good start to his Chelsea career against Everton. He had a goal chalked out for offside but looked lively throughout.

Kai Havertz

With no natural striker at the club, excluding Armando Broja, Havertz will probably continue in the false nine role.

Raheem Sterling Kai Havertz

Mason Mount

The academy graduate's place in the team almost feels nailed on nowadays. Frank Lampard loved managing him at Derby and the Blues, and now Thomas Tuchel is no different.

