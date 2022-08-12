Chelsea's Predicted Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur - Antonio Conte Returns
Chelsea's next game is against London rivals Spurs on Sunday at home in what will be a tight affair.
Former Blues manager Antonio Conte will return to Stamford Bridge, where he won a Premier League title. He will be hoping to replicate that form from the 2016/17 campaign this season.
Edouard Mendy
No surprises here. Mendy starts on Sunday.
Kalidou Koulibaly
Koulibaly was thrown straight into the deep end on Saturday but he thrived and showed off his impressive traits. The Senegalese international's passing caught the eye of many. He arrived last month for a reported fee of up to £33 million.
Thiago Silva
The 37-year-old truly shows no signs of slowing down. Unreal last week and with a week's rest, he should be in the starting eleven once again.
Cesar Azpilicueta
After putting any speculation about his future to bed by signing a new deal at the club, the Spaniard will start for the foreseeable games unless an agreement is reached with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana.
Ben Chilwell
Chilwell faces extremely good competition in Marc Cucurella, however, he did perform in the opening game, where he won the penalty.
Read More
Jorginho
The midfielder netted the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the opening game. Jorginho will keep his place.
N'Golo Kante
With Mateo Kovacic ruled out with a knee injury, it invites a perfect opportunity for a certain Frenchman to step in.
Reece James
One of the most promising and exciting players. Still only 22 years old, James has excelled at wing-back in recent times and had a good performance at Goodison.
Raheem Sterling
A good start to his Chelsea career against Everton. He had a goal chalked out for offside but looked lively throughout.
Kai Havertz
With no natural striker at the club, excluding Armando Broja, Havertz will probably continue in the false nine role.
Mason Mount
The academy graduate's place in the team almost feels nailed on nowadays. Frank Lampard loved managing him at Derby and the Blues, and now Thomas Tuchel is no different.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest