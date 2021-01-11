Chelsea's Premier League clash against Fulham rescheduled

Chelsea will now play Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 16 January, kicking off at 5.30pm [UK] time.

It had been originally been scheduled for Friday night but now the game has been pushed back a day due to a roll on effect of Aston Villa's game against Tottenham being postponed.

It will give Chelsea an extra day to prepare for the west London derby, but 24 hours less ahead of their Premier League outing against Leicester next Tuesday.

In a statement by the Premier League:

"Aston Villa’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at Villa Park on Wednesday 13 January, has been rescheduled following a decision by the Premier League Board.

"Following Aston Villa’s request to rearrange the fixture, and due to the number of players and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club, the Premier League had no other option than to reschedule the game.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the League continues to work with Aston Villa on measures to ensure their League season resumes safely and at the earliest opportunity.

"The Premier League wishes those with COVID-19 a full and swift recovery and will rearrange Aston Villa’s game against Tottenham Hotspur as soon as possible.

"As a result of this rescheduling, Spurs will now play their home match against Fulham FC in its place, on Wednesday 13 January at 8.15pm on Amazon Prime Video. The fixture was previously postponed on 30 December.

"With Fulham now playing on Wednesday 13 January, their home fixture against Chelsea FC will be moved from Friday 15 January to Saturday 16 January at 5.30pm, and will remain live on Sky Sports.

"Everton’s away game at Aston Villa will be rescheduled from Saturday 16 January 5.30pm to Sunday 17 January 12pm, and will remain live on Sky Sports.

"The Premier League, in consultation with its clubs, has enhanced its COVID-19 protocols, in addition to reimplementing a twice-weekly testing programme. The protocols, which strengthen key elements of the current guidance, came into immediate effect this week. "

