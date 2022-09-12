Skip to main content
Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead

IMAGO / Xinhua

Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool may be delayed

Last weekend all EFL fixtures were cancelled across the UK out of respect for the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. 

The Premier League is set to return to normal for the coming game week but may face major issues when it comes to certain games. 

London-based games this week face security issues as the police turn their attention to the Queen's funeral on Monday. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-liverpool (17)

Chelsea is set to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday but could potentially be called off or rescheduled, same as the Brentford Vs Arsenal fixture. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Premier League and their broadcasters are working on possible solutions to get all the games on this weekend and have thought about swapping the home team.

According to Mike Keegan, the probability of the Chelsea Vs Liverpool game is not looking great but the Blues game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League is still scheduled to go ahead. 

Graham Potter

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Graham Potter is set to have his first game in charge this Wednesday In the Blue's first home game of the Champions League.

Potter was meant to make his first appearance for the club last Saturday against Fulham but it was decided all Premier League fixtures would not be played.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

Thomas Tuchel Releases Statement After Getting Sacked Earlier This Week

By Connor Dossi-White
Paul Merson
News

Paul Merson Shares His Thoughts On Graham Potters' New Role At Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell
News

'A Lot of Big Egos' - Robbie Fowler Explains The Problems At Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raphinha
News

Chelsea Summer Transfer Target Raphinha Explains Barcelona Decision

By Melissa Edwards
Billy Gilmour
News

Billy Gilmour's Move To Brighton Wasn't Just Down To Graham Potter

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
News

Chelsea's Graham Potter Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Brighton Fans

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
News

Report: Chelsea Were Forced To Move Quickly For Graham Potter

By Melissa Edwards
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remains Interested In Arsen Zakharyan

By Connor Dossi-White