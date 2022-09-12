Chelsea's Premier League Clash Against Liverpool Faces Major Doubts Of Going Ahead

Last weekend all EFL fixtures were cancelled across the UK out of respect for the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second.

The Premier League is set to return to normal for the coming game week but may face major issues when it comes to certain games.

London-based games this week face security issues as the police turn their attention to the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Chelsea is set to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday but could potentially be called off or rescheduled, same as the Brentford Vs Arsenal fixture.

The Premier League and their broadcasters are working on possible solutions to get all the games on this weekend and have thought about swapping the home team.

According to Mike Keegan, the probability of the Chelsea Vs Liverpool game is not looking great but the Blues game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League is still scheduled to go ahead.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Graham Potter is set to have his first game in charge this Wednesday In the Blue's first home game of the Champions League.

Potter was meant to make his first appearance for the club last Saturday against Fulham but it was decided all Premier League fixtures would not be played.

Read More Chelsea Stories