Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester City in doubt due to Covid outbreak

Chelsea versus Manchester City is in doubt after Pep Guardiola's side suffered a COVID outbreak within the squad.

Frank Lampard's side are due to play Manchester City on Sunday 3 January

Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and two other members of the City staff recently tested positive, and now their match against Everton has been postponed due to more tests returning as positive ahead of the Premier League clash.

It's been reported that results returns see five more positive tests within the City camp, which could put the game against Chelsea in west London in doubt due to the compulsory quarantine..

"After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day," a statement read from Man City.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume."

This could see the fixture against Chelsea called off due to the outbreak in the City squad, however we wait for official confirmation for whether the match will or will not go ahead.

